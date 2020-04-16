WATCH: Police in Spain raid house, make six arrests and seize hundreds of kilos of drugs

Police is Spain raided two houses and discovered huge marihuana plantation, arresting six Albanians and seizing 225 kilos of drugs.

The busts were carried out in Venturada, Madrid, and Illescas in Toledo, and led to six suspects, aged between 30 and 45, being charged with crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation, fraud and crimes against public health for cultivating marihuana.

According to the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil, operation ‘Mencil’ began after a number of people were frequently seen entering and leaving both properties, breaching State of Alarm measures.

Sources claim the men alternated their visits to try to avoid being identified.

But an investigation was launched and squads swooped on both houses where they found marihuana plantations” distributed throughout the house in an “advanced state of germination.”

Inside the property in Madrid, officers found 587 marijuana plants, documentation, fertilizers, lamps and machinery used in ther growing of the plants.

They also discovered the electricity had been tampered with to hide the high consumption, leading to a charge of fraud.

In the second phase of the investigation, officers raided a property in Toledo, uncovering bags containing more than 8 kilograms of marijuana, €3,000, fertilizers, 2,000 grams of MDMA, scales and packaging machines.

The remaining four suspected gang members were arrested.