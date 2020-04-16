UK Lockdown End Might Be 18 Months Away Claims Health Minister Nadine Dorries

HEALTH Minister Nadine Dorries has claimed that the UK will remain in lockdown until a vaccine is produced – which may be 18 months away.

Ms Dorries took to her Twitter and broke No 10’s official lines to express that the nation could be in lockdown for a further 18 months.

The Tory MP said on Twitter: “Journalists should stop asking about an ‘exit strategy.’

“There is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine.

“Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy.”

Piers Morgan picked up on the Tweet this morning on GMB. He said that he found it ‘astonishing’ and described it as a remarkable break from previous government statements on when the lockdown will end.

Twitter users didn’t appear to be pleased with the Health Minister’s statement, with one user posting: “If we have to wait 12 to 18 months for a vaccine, what will there be left to come out to? Mass unemployment, mass poverty and a mental health epidemic of seismic proportions.”

During today’s daily coronavirus press briefing, Health Secretray Matt Hancock said the nationwide lockdown would not be lifted until it was safe to do so.

British scientists are competing with dozens of laboratories around the world to be the first to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but one is not expected to be ready for another 18 months.