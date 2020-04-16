UK launches review into why ethnic minorities worst-hit by Covid-19

A UK government review is to be launched into why people from a black and minority ethnic background appear to be disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

It follows calls for the government to investigate the number of deaths of people from the BAME community and those working for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysis has found that of the 54 front line health and social care workers in England and Wales that have died because of Covid-19, 70 per cent of them were black or from an ethnic minority.

Four of the five health trusts in England that have recorded the most deaths so far cover areas with some of the highest combined South Asian and black populations.

Many of these are in London and the West Midlands which together account for almost half of all deaths in England.

Despite only accounting for 13 per cent of the population in England and Wales, 44 per cent of all NHS doctors and 24 per cent of nurses are from a BAME background.

Early research from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) found that last week 34 per cent of critically ill coronavirus patients in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were from black or minority ethnic backgrounds.

According to the 2011 census, just 14 per cent of the population is from those backgrounds.





The research was based on 3,300 patients from intensive care units.

Downing Street has confirmed the review will get under way.

It will be led by the NHS and Public Health England along with other organisations, including the British Medical Association.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This virus doesn’t discriminate but we want to follow analysis of the data that you’ve described.”

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, added: “It’s critical that we find out which groups are most at risk so we can help to protect them. Three things are clear and ethnicity is less clear. The three things that are clear are age, people who’ve got more than one other disease and male sex is a clear risk factor.

“Being a member of an ethnic minority group is less clear. I’ve had discussions with scientists about this in terms of trying to tease this apart today.

“Also, looking very specifically at healthcare workers with leaders of the NHS. This is something we’re very keen to get extremely clear. We’ve asked PHE to look at this in some detail and then what we really want, if we see any signal at all we want to then know what next to do about it to minimise risk.

“This is not yet clear in terms of ethnic minorities.”

In reaction to the government’s decision to carry out a review, the council chair of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: “BAME deaths don’t just happen in hospitals, they are prevalent in the community too. It’s incredibly important that the government looks at the data and understands why this is happening.

“In the meantime, they need to put in place specific measures to address this disproportionate number of deaths which is incredibly shocking and sad to see.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, there has also been alarm over the growing number of coronavirus among African-American communities across the US.

Fresh data suggested that people who are black or hispanic in the US, were twice as likely to die from Covid-19.

There are fears that pre-existing health inequalities are making people from minority communities more likely to lose their lives.

Aggressive public health campaigns have been launched in cities including Chicago, where black people accounted for 72 per cent of deaths from Covid-19 complications and 52 per cent of positive tests, despite making up only 30 per cent of the population.