Top Leading French Virologist says COVID-19 is Disappearing in Marseille France

In a video on Youtube (below), the specialist in infectious diseases at Marseille university hospital declared that the virus is “gradually disappearing” in the city.

“There is a very significant drop in the number of positive tests and an even bigger drop among those who are tested who have no symptoms,” he says.

However, the city’s regional health boss says it’s far too early for such conclusions.

At the height of the epidemic, Raoult’s Méditerranée Infection Foundation counted 368 new cases per day. But now he says numbers are around 60 to 80.