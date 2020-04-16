Third consecutive day with no coronavirus deaths on Spain’s Costa Almeria

FOR the third consecutive day there have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Almeria.

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province as of today, Thursday, remains at 38.

But there have been another 12 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total up to 428.

Press reported that this significant increase in new infections could be down to the increase in rapid testing being carried out in recent days in all the province’s residences.

There is also a variation in the figure for recoveries today.

Yesterday the Junta de Andalucia reported that 100 people in Almeria had recovered from the virus, but today the regional administration has lowered that number to 90.

The explanation given by the Junta’s Health and Families department is that “the small fluctuation in the absolute number of figure depends on different factors related to the collection of the same, which is carried out day by day, case by case, and the improvement in the quality of the same.”





To date, 181 of the province’s coronavirus patients have had to be hospitalised and 35 have received treatment in intensive care.