Take the Gibraltar Lego Lockdown Challenge – it could be Fun

IT appears that so many people (not just children) are digging out the Lego boxes to keep themselves occupied during Lockdown.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services department is going to try to obtain sufficient interesting models to allow it to run its own Lego Lockdown exhibition, once everyone is allowed back onto the streets and to mix again.

It may be that you or your family won’t be able to travel to Gibraltar due to distance, but if you can, enter your creation with an expression of interest or preferably photographs to info@culture.gi with the closing date being Friday May 8.

If you can’t get to the Rock, there is still a great opportunity to suggest to friends that you have your own competition by placing photographs of your masterpieces on Facebook or via other social media.