Sporting stars Rafa Nadal and Paul Gasol raise €7 million to support people hit hardest by Covid-19 pandemic in Spain

Tennis ace Rafa Nadal and basketball star Pau Gasol have helped raise €7 million to help the most vulnerable people in Spain, hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

And determined to raise more, Gasol, said: “We need to keep going because we have to reach €11 million to help 1,350,000 most vulnerable people in Spain.

“We already have €7 million, let’s go.”

The sporting aces were behind an historic moment last night as they joined other big names for an unprecedented alliance of Spanish radio stations in a bid to raise millions to battle Covid-19. The money will be used by Cruz Roja to support those in need.

Cadena COPE and Onda Cero presenters were among others who joined forces with sports stars including Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz (father and son), Sergio Busquets, Iker Casillas, Carolina Marín, Ona Carbonell and Novak Djokovic, in a special programme to talk about the coronavirus crisis, its impact, their concerns and how they can help.

During the programme, streamed live, Nadal revealed: “The important thing now is to help those who need it most and, above all, get out of this bad dream as best as possible.

“We are trying to contribute in some way to help people who are having a very hard time, going through a terrible situation and what concerns me least is tennis.

“This is a very serious thing, and many people are suffering.”





The tennis ace thanked “all citizens, athletes, artists … who have been interested in this initiative of solidarity” helping to raise awareness and donating.

During the show, Gasol said: “I think the hardest thing about the Covid-19 is losing a family member and not being able to bury him”, while footballer Fernando Alonso, added: “Nobody imagined a tragedy like this, the virus has surprised everyone”.

To find out how you can to help in the fight against hte pandemic by volunteering, visit: www.cruzroja.es/NuestraMejorVictoria.

Donations can be made to the following account: ES44 049 0001 5321 1002 2225