Spanish Police still trying to identify the body of a male, now believed to be 18, who was found with fatal head injuries in a park this morning

Spanish police are still trying to identify the body of a male found with fatal head injuries in a park in Valladolid this morning, but suspect the young man is aged around 18.

The victim was not carrying an identification, though sources claim a member of the public has contacted them to report a young male who did not come home last night.

The deceased’s body was found around 7.45am this morning in near Laguna de Duero sports centre.

The Subdelegation of the Government in Valladolid now places his age around 18 years and, said “there is no certainty he is a minor”, as initially reported.

The body has been transferred to the Anatomical Forensic Institute and a post mortem is expected to be carried out today.

The Guardia Civil is “working to identify the deceased” confirming “a person has approached the place where the body was located to warn that a young man from his family had not returned home last night”.

The body was located in Calle Salinas , behind the sports centre, in an area which, according to the police, is frequented by youths at night, although they stressed this “does not imply that it is an area with drug problems”.

The Judicial Police is in charge of the investigation.



