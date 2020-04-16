Spanish police launch murder inquiry after body of a young male with head injuries found in park

A murder inquiry has been launched in Valladolid, Spain, this morning after the body of a young male was found in a park having suffered a fatal blow to the head.

THE victim, believed to be a minor, was discovered shortly before 7.45am in Calle Salinas park near the sports centre in the town of Laguna de Duero, police sources have confirmed.

A passerby discovered the body, still unidentified, and called 112.

The Judicial Police is investigating the case, but no further details have been released as yet.