Spanish police launch murder inquiry after body of a young male with head injuries found in park

A murder inquiry has been launched in Valladolid, Spain, this morning after the body of a young male was found in a park having suffered a fatal blow to the head.
THE victim, believed to be a minor, was discovered shortly before 7.45am in Calle Salinas park near the sports centre in the town of Laguna de Duero, police sources have confirmed.
A passerby discovered the body, still unidentified, and called 112.
-- Advertisement --
The Judicial Police is investigating the case, but no further details have been released as yet.