Spain to approve basic minimum income for hardest-hit vulnerable families by Covid-19 crisis

Spain’s Ministry of Social Security has announced that the Government is set to approve a basic minimum income for families that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

THIS much-needed financial support is expected to be approved next month, in May. Once approved, it will be rolled out within weeks and will benefit around 100,000 single parent families, according to Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva.

According to Escriva, this measure represents “a permanent safety net for the most vulnerable”. It will certainly provide much-needed financial relief for low-income families that have been severely impacted by the country’s lockdown.

The details are expected to be unveiled later today (Thursday) by Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez.