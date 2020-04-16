Spain department store donated tablets keep quarantined Costa Almeria coronavirus patients in touch with loved ones

DONATED tablets are keeping quarantined coronavirus patients in Almeria’s hospitals in touch with their loved ones.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Government Delegation in the province has given out the 20 tablets supplied by the El Ejido branch of the El Cortes department store chain to the Torrecardenas in Huercal-Overa, the Torrecardenas and the El Toyo in Almeria City and the Poniente in El Ejido.

Equipped with 3G technology, the devices allow patients to chat to their nearest and dearest via videoconference.

Junta provincial government delegate Maribel Sanchez Torregrosa thanked El Corte Ingles for a gesture which she said would make the patients’ hospital stays easier.