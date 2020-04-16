Rotary clubs of San Pedro and Benahavis launch helpline to care for the elderly on the Costa del Sol during Spain’s lockdown isolation

GRACIELA WAEN from Rotary International has announced an initiative between members of the Rotary Club of Benahavis and Rotary Club of San Pedro where they have launched a chatline for the elderly in the area.

Graciela explained the idea behind the project: “Many people are alone here, especially in the Marbella area. Some people are lonely, some people feel very sad. So, we as Rotarians decided that we needed to help those that are alone in their homes that have nobody to talk with.”

She then explained that those in need can have calls “in English, Spanish and even French. If they need information on where to call, what to do or how to deal with something. We can help, we can listen.”

The initiative is called ‘Respondemos contra la Soledad’ and if you feel alone please call 953 820 070 between 9am and 9pm.