Princess Beatrice’s May 29 wedding is CANCELLED due to coronavirus crisis

Princess Beatrice has officially cancelled her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal, 31, was set to wed the financier, 37, at St James Palace on May 29, but the wedding has been put on hold as the lockdown continues, a source confirmed to People magazine.

‘There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,’ a spokesperson said.

Buckingham Palace had previously confirmed the reception set to take place in their gardens was cancelled.

Invitations were never sent out, due to complications with the virus, a source added to People.



