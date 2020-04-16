Poland Sending Spain Lorry Load of Disinfectant in Covid-19 Battle

POLAND is sending a lorry load of disinfectant to Spain to help in the battle against Covid-19.

The 20,000 litre shipment left for the journey south this Thursday (April 16), according to Poland´s Foreign Ministry.

The chemicals have been made by Warsaw-based pharmaceutical company Polfa Tarchomin.

Spain’s ambassador to Poland, Francisco Javier Sanabria Valderrama, took part in an official ceremony for the handover of the chemicals, along with Polish government officials and Polfa Tarchomin representatives.

“In times when all nations struggle with huge difficulties, it is solidarity that we need most,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz.

The Spanish ambassador thanked Poland for its solidarity with Spain.