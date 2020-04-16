New Covid-19 deaths and infections fall on the Costa Blanca

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Costa Blanca’s Valencia Community has risen by 27 in the last 24 hours, 11 less than yesterday.

THE number of positive cases 191, is also down on the 211 recorded on Wednesday.

The number of those affected since the beginning of the pandemic in the Community now stands at 9,615.

Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, confirmed seven of the 27 new fatalities took place in nursing homes.

In today’s more positive pandemic update, Barceló said: “We are in a situation where fewer admissions are recorded every day and occupation in the ICU is reduced, and these are two reasons that give us hope.”

However, she stressed “we cannot trust the virus, we do not know how it will behave in the coming weeks, so we must be prepared for possible outbreaks.”

For the moment, the total number of people who have died from the disease in the Community amounts to 972 people since the beginning of the health crisis.

There have been 342 new recoveries: of these, 88 discharges in Alicante, 210 in Valencia and 44 in Castellon.





A province breakdown of the new cases shows 23 in Alicante, 142 in Valencia and 26 in Castellon.

Of the recorded fatalities, 12 occurred in Alicante, 11 in Valencia and four in Castellon.

The Health Minister also revealed the number of patients being treated in hospital.

On a regional level there are 1,247 admissions, 97 less than yesterday.

Of these, 347 in Alicante (105 in ICU), 717 in Valencia (135 in ICU) and 183 in Castellón (34 in ICU).

Regarding infections among health personnel, Barceló has revealed that in the last 24 hours there have been 66 discharges.