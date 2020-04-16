New coronavirus contagions and fatalities dip in Spain’s Balearic Islands

NEW coronavirus contagions and fatalities have dipped in the Balearic Islands over the last 24 hours.

Another 31 people have tested positive for the virus, according to Health Ministry figures. This compares with 35 on Wednesday.

Six more people have lost their lives to Covid-19, one less than yesterday’s figure.

The archipelago’s totals now stand at 1,637 infections and 131 deaths.

The number of coronavirus patients requiring intensive care treatment has gone up by three to 152.

Once again, the most encouraging figures are those for recoveries. As of Thursday 918 people on the islands have defeated the virus, 37 more than on Wednesday.



