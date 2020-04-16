Life won’t go back to normal when COVID-19 lockdown eased, says health secretary

Life in the UK will not go straight back to normal when coronavirus lockdown measures are eased, the health secretary has said.

Matt Hancock warned it will “take time” for the enforced social distancing measures to be fully phased out.

Cabinet ministers were briefed on the latest scientific and medical advice via video conference, before a special meeting of the government’s emergency committee known as COBRA this afternoon – chaired by stand-in prime minister Dominic Raab.

The foreign secretary, who is deputising for Boris Johnson while he recovers from coronavirus in the countryside retreat of Chequers, has announced that the

Questions of when the lockdown might end were raised by a health minister, Nadine Dorries, on Wednesday night.

She tweeted: “There is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine. Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy.”

Responding to the comment, Mr Hancock said:

"It is too early to say now that we should remove the measures.





“People can see that while we may be reaching a peak the numbers aren’t coming down yet.

“The point Nadine was making is we will not be returning to some, just straight back to how things were before. This will take time.”

During the Live announcement Chris Whitty confirmed that they know for definite the 3 groups that are the highest risk for COVID-19:

Age – People who are over 70-years-old

People with one or more diseases such as chronic lung disease, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among many, 90% of people who have died from COVID-19 have had at least one underlying health condition.

Male – for reasons unknown, from data recorded men appear to be more highly affected by coronavirus.

Ethnic minority seems to be less clear and the government have confirmed that they are to encourage Public Health England to look at this data more clearly to enhance research.