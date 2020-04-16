Ireland’s Leo Varadkar Saying Covid-19 Full Lockdown Lifting Could Take Months

IRELAND’S Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has said that any measures involved in relaxing the country’s lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown could take months to fully sort out.

The current lockdown period in Ireland runs until May, with Varadkar saying that there will be no massive immediate changes, even if there are some positive moves.

“I don’t yet know if we’ll be able to relax restrictions on May 5, but I do know that if we can at all, it is going to be gradual and happen over a number of months,” Varadkar told the Irish parliament.

“As we know from Asia, they may even need to be reimposed again as only a scientific breakthrough – a vaccine or an effective antiviral medicine – will truly allow life to go back to being as it was.”