Holiday Prices Charged on Empty Costa Blanca in Spain Toll Road

HOLIDAY prices are being charged on an almost empty stretch of the southern Costa Blanca toll road, despite Spain’s State of Alarm.

The increased tariffs are being levied at two booths at Los Montesinos and La Zenia on the AP-7.

-- Advertisement --

Along with the Alicante ring road, they are the only remaining road tolls throughout the whole of the Costa Blanca.

Orihuela’s finance councillor, Rafael Almagro, said that the charge had gone up from €2.25 to €4 for the Easter period, in spite of the current emergency.

If both booths are used on the 10-kilometre stretch in the Vega Baja, then motorists will be charged €8 over a 17-day ‘holiday’ period until the off-season prices return.

Tolls were scrapped on the AP-7 from Alicante northwards through to Tarragona at the start of the year, but south of Alicante, the road is under contract to a different company who have the rights to charge until 2048.

Last month Almagro said that it was nonsensical that whilst the traditionally-low user numbers for the road had fallen still further, lorries with food and other important supplies were still having to pay.





“I know that there is a long-standing contract over this road, but it can be renegotiated. The national government has not even tried,” added Almagro.

He stated that he would back a campaign to remove the tolls permanently once the crisis has passed, as a way of boosting the local economy.

The Vega Baja region’s mayors have regularly made joint calls for the small stretch of the AP-7 to become toll-free, especially to reduce major traffic jams on the coastal N-332 road during the peak summer season.