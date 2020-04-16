Great news for Spain’s Costa Almeria as residency staff and patients all test negative for Covid-19

ALL the staff and patients at a residential centre for the disabled and at a centre for children with special needs in Albox have tested negative for Covid-19.

Given the alarming reports about how many care homes and residential centres in Spain have been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis, it is no surprise that staff at the Francisco Perez Miras centre for people with a serious disability posted images of themselves celebrating the negative readings on social media.

They, along with staff at the Diego Navarro centre for children and teenagers with special needs associated to a disability are able to continue with their work as normal with the peace of mind of knowing that the residencies are coronavirus-free.

Making up the teams at both centres are auxillary nurses, social-health workers, teachers, cleaners and kitchen staff.

The nearly 50 children and adults at both residences were also given the rapid Covid-19 tests as groups considered at high risk of exposure to the virus, and again there was not one positive.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Heath and Families Territorial Delegation in Almeria has already carried out a total of 6,590 rapid tests to check for coronavirus on residents and staff in the province’s 44 care homes for the elderly and is now carrying out the tests in centres for the disabled.

According to reports, while there are no official figures on the overall results, the general picture is that only a very small number of cases have been detected.



