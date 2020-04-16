Good Pandemic News as Costa Blanca South in Spain Reports No Coronavirus Deaths for 24 Hours

THE Costa Blanca south area of Spain has reported some good news over the pandemic, with no coronavirus deaths in the Vega Baja region since yesterday’s (April 15) report by the Valencian Health Ministry.

The latest briefing this Thursday lunchtime revealed that just six more people have been recorded as being infected with the coronavirus in an area made up by the Torrevieja and Orihuela health departments.

Forty-seven people have died in the Vega Baja region since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, whilst there are currently 451 active cases across the two health department regions.

The figures for the two areas do not account for how many people have contracted the virus and recovered, which means it is difficult to get a precise indication of numbers.

Nevertheless the trend is a positive one, with the overall total in Torrevieja of people that have the virus currently standing at 340, whilst Orihuela’s figure is 111.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



