Food donation deliveries for families hardest hit by coronavirus crisis in Spain’s Costa Almeria

HUERCAL-OVERA households particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis have this week been benefitting from food donations.

Working in collaboration with the Caritas charity, the local council has been delivering non-perishable foodstuffs donated by the Food Bank and transported to the municipality by the Red Cross to the vulnerable families.

-- Advertisement --

Prior to the distribution, the Caritas premises used as the centre of operations was on Monday thoroughly disinfected in compliance with the state of alarm health, safety and hygiene measures established by the authorities. Then after the two lorries loaded with the foodstuffs arrived on Tuesday the Public Services Company cleaning personnel disinfected the premises all over again and prepared the packages for each family.

The council pointed out it has a “fluid collaboration” with the local branch of Caritias, which has been using the premises owned by the municipality for many years, but explained that the links between the two entities are set to become closer under a new agreement on financial cooperation.

This year’s municipal budget includes a grant to go towards the usual transport costs of transporting the Food Bank items which the Ministry of Agriculture supplies to Caritas several times a year to give to the needy.

Given the current crisis situation and the activation of the Municipal Emergencies Plan, the local authority offered a special collaboration, as the Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez explained.

“The Caritas volunteers, who usually deliver the packages to the families, are of an advanced age and therefore high-risk, as their director informed the Social Services department in March.





“Conscious of the times we are living in, the council immediately offered its support with its own personnel on the job of distribution.”

It was agreed to carry out the distribution after Easter as municipal and community Social Services are guaranteeing that residents who need assistance are getting daily basic necessities.