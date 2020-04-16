Five things UK need to achieve before Goverment lifts lockdown

DOMINIC RAAB has set out a five-point criteria Britain must meet before it can start easing emergency coronavirus measures.

Speaking at today’s Downing Street press conference he said lifting the lockdown too early ‘would undo the progress we’ve made’ and ‘would require an even longer period’ of restrictions. The Foreign Secretary declined to give a specific date for when measures would be lifted because it would be preempting the scientific evidence the government is following.

He said ‘we want to be as upfront with the British people as we possibly can’ as he announced current measures would remain in place for at least three weeks. Raab added: ‘The very clear advice we’ve received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus. That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths.’

Setting out the five things the UK would need to achieve before the lockdown can start to be lifted, Raab said: ‘First we must protect the NHS’ ability to cope, we must be confident we can provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment across the UK.

‘Second, we need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rates from coronavirus so we are confident we have moved beyond the peak.

‘Third we need to have reliable data showing the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board.

‘Fourth we need to be confident the range of operational challenges, including testing capacity and PPE, are in hand with supply able to meet future demand.





‘Fifth we need to be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that will overwhelm the NHS.

‘The worst thing we could do right now is ease up too soon, allow a second peak of the virus to hit the NHS and the British people.

‘It would be the worst outcome not just for our health but the economy, and the country as a whole.

‘When we are confident on these five points we will look to adjust the measures to make them effective as possible in protecting public health whilst allowing some economic and social activity to resume.

‘It could involve relaxing some measures and strengthening them in other areas.’