EasyJet entices holiday makers with “1 euro bag offer” to Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca for advance bookings

EasyJet is enticing holiday makers to fly to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca after the lockdown ends with “bags for just 1 euro when you book your next adventure”.

IN its latest offer, EasyJet says it wants to “help you make the most of your adventure”, so it is offering customers to check-in their bags for “just 1 euro”. “Plus, we’ll fly your sports equipment for 1 euro too, so you can pack your bike, clubs, surfboard or skis and make your next getaway one to remember,” the airline adds.

-- Advertisement --

Like many other airlines, it has undoubtedly suffered huge losses during the Covid-19 lockdowns, particularly in markets, such as Spain. However, unlike some airlines, EasyJet is reported to have recently secured £600m coronavirus loans from the UK Treasury and Bank, and plans to borrow an additional £400m from creditors to ensure liquidity during the Covid-19 shutdown.

The company is also offering cheap package holidays deals for next year, starting from May with dates available until September. EasyJet adds that its holiday packages are “ATOL-protected”, meaning even if they don’t go ahead, you will be entitled to a full refund.

EasyJet is obviously working hard to make sure the company can survive the current crisis through attractive offers to entice customers to book their holidays to Spain, as well as other destinations, in advance. Holidaymakers hoping to travel to Spain, however, have been warned that realistically they could be waiting until September at the earliest to enjoy their next break on the Costas.



