A small earthquake hit the Costa Blanca South area of Spain this Thursday afternoon(April 16), measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale.

The tremor struck at 2.09pm, with the epicentre logged as inbetween the San Fulgencio and the Rojales municipalities.

The quake was felt as far as Guardamar and other centres across the Vega Baja region.

It´s one of many small tremors that strike the area throughout the year in what is one of the most seismically active areas of Spain,.