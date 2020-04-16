Dubai’s Emirates Becomes The First Airline to Conduct Quick Coronavirus Tests On Passengers

The Emirates airline, based in Dubai (UAE) has become the first airline in the world to quick test passengers for coronavirus before boarding the plane to ensure both the safety of passengers and staff, as well to avoid the propagation of the virus.

THE Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has performed rapid blood tests on passengers flying between Dubai and Tunisia, obtaining results from these tests only 10 minutes later. The airline highlighted that the test was carried out in the check-in area of Terminal 3 in the Dubai Airport.

Adel Al Redha, the Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, has said that the test procedure went “smoothly” and that the company is working to expand test capabilities and extend the protocol to other flights.

“It will allow us to conduct on-site testing and provide immediate confirmation to Emirates passengers travelling to countries that require Covid-19 test certificates” he explained.

In addition, the airline’s billing and boarding protocols have also been adapted to take into account the new social distancing regulations. In this sense, protective barriers have been installed at all check in counters as an extra security measure. Furthermore, the use of gloves, masks and hand sanitisers have become mandatory for all airport employees.

Passengers are also required abide to social distancing rules and wear their own face masks when at the airport and whilst boarding the plane.