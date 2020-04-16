Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca’s ex pat community concerned about their mail from the UK as 3,033 postal workers get the COVID-19 in Spain

A TOTAL of 836 Correos workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,197 are in quarantine, totalling 3,033 cases throughout Spain, according to data released this Wednesday.

Union organiSations have denounced that Correos “has hidden the data since April 6,” in what it considers a “lack of transparency” on the part of the company, “which clashes head-on with the policy of transparency from the rest of the Administration and the Government itself “.

UGT spokesperson, Antonio González, explained that Correos is behind the numbers of infection of health workers and ahead of the State Security Forces, and they attribute the high figures to “the high exposure to which they have been The Correos workers were subjected in the first weeks of the health crisis. ”

“The president, with a personal decision, against the discretion of part of his management team, and of the trade union organizations CCOO and UGT, forced the staff to work without protection means (no gloves, no gels, no masks, no partitions), exposing thousands of workers to contagion,” both unions state in a joint statement.

Stephannie Mitchell, 32, from Fuengirola commented I have been waiting on post from Nottingham for two weeks now. It seems to be stuck in Madrid. It is an important document for a friend regarding the lease of a holiday home.”