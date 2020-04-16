CORONAVIRUS US: Florida rescue centre volunteers cheer as all the abandoned dogs are adopted 

Volunteer staff at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control in Florida, USA cheered in front of empty dog cages as a show of appreciation.

ONE of the ecstatic workers said, ” In these tough times, we need the comfort and companionship of a pet more than they need us, its win-win situation!”

People across the country, in fact, the world, are taking in foster animals in a time of need as the charity funded rescue centres run out of money due to a lack of donations.

The staff said it was a show of appreciation for the “incredible foster parents who opened their heart and homes” to pets, the organisation said. The kennel shown is one of three at the facility, usually housing strays and overflows from the adoption kennel, and the first-ever to have been emptied completely, the organisation said in their Facebook post.

The video went viral on social media…

Volunteer staff at a Florida kennel cheer in front of empty dog cages after all the dogs were adopted—for the first time in the kennel's history! https://t.co/MOtoIlJQIJ pic.twitter.com/mHfT9bCbfK — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2020





Medical Detection Dogs trained to detect COVID-19

On another note, A British charity, Medical Detection Dogs, is exploring whether dogs could be enlisted in the fight against Covid-19 using their acute senses of smell. According to its website, “Dogs searching for Covid-19 would be trained in the same way as those dogs the charity has already trained to detect diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s and bacterial infections – by sniffing samples in the charity’s training room and indicating when they have found it.”