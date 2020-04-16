CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL: Judge Lifts ban and allows the Klu Klux Clan to wear masks in Public

THE 70-year-old law aimed at exposing the Ku Klux Klan has been temporarily lifted so citizens could wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

State governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, has temporarily suspended the legislation, introduced in 1951, so people are free to cover their faces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Kemp said on Twitter: “I signed an order to allow Georgians to wear masks in public to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 – in accordance with CDC guidance – without fear of prosecution.”

The new order allows “wearing ‘a mask, hood, or device by which any portion of the face is so hidden, concealed, or covered as to conceal the identity of the wearer’ if that person is wearing such device for the purpose of complying with the guidance of any healthcare agency or to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Georgia has documented more than 14,900 confirmed coronavirus cases along with more than 550 deaths. Hiding one’s identity in public has been illegal in the US state of Georgia under a 1951 law targeting the white supremacist hate group.