Child Sex Assault Quiz in Costa Blanca in Spain

A 60-year-old Spaniard has been quizzed over child sex assault allegations involving an 8-year-old girl in Spain´s Costa Blanca region.

The incident is alleged to have happened in San Pedro del Pinatar on Good Friday.

-- Advertisement --

The man is accused of making inappropriate sexual contact with the little girl on a shared community terrace in the building where he lived next door to the child´s family.

The girl broke free from the man´s clutches and told her parents what happened. who went to the Guardia Civil barracks to file a complaint.

The suspect was found within a few hours by San Javier police and was bailed after a court appearance.

The judge told him not to have any communication at all with the girl.



