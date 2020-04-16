Child Sex Assault Quiz in Costa Blanca in Spain

A 60-year-old Spaniard has been quizzed over child sex assault allegations involving an 8-year-old girl in Spain´s Costa Blanca region.
The incident is alleged to have happened in San Pedro del Pinatar on Good Friday.
The man is accused of making inappropriate sexual contact with the little girl on a shared community terrace in the building where he lived next door to the child´s family.
The girl broke free from the man´s clutches and told her parents what happened. who went to the Guardia Civil barracks to file a complaint.
The suspect was found within a few hours by San Javier police and was bailed after a court appearance.
The judge told him not to have any communication at all with the girl.