Business association on Spain’s Costa Blanca donate half a million masks to 25 hospitals

The Valencian Business Association (AVE) has donated half a million surgical masks to 25 hospitals in the Community today, to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, AVE said that “given the current health crisis caused by coronavirus we want to reiterate appreciation, consideration and recognition of all staff of the health system with this gesture”.

The organisation added: “We are sure that with common sense, discipline, rationalising fear and the collaboration of all of our society, we will be able to overcome this health crisis.”