BREAKING NEWS: UK Lockdown extension is set to three weeks

Dominic Raab MP announces that the government will be extending the lockdown to a further three weeks as the infected rates and deaths continue to grow.

RAAB has advised that relaxing any of the measures that are currently in place would threaten a second peak in the wide spread of the virus, any change to social distancing measures would threaten a second peak in the spread of the virus.

Raab has admitted that the UK still doesn’t have the infection rate down as much as needed, however the measures that have previously been put in place has been successful at slowing the spread of the virus, although it appears to be a mixed picture.

Welsh first minister says lockdown will be extended for three weeks.

“Earlier this afternoon, along with the First Ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland, I attended with the UK government a meeting of the COBRA committee,” Mark Drakeford says.

“We each confirmed our decisions that the current restrictions on movement to protect the NHS and so to save lives should continue for another three weeks.

“This is based on expert scientific analysis of the latest data on the coronavirus outbreak right across the United Kingdom.”

On the lockdown, Raab says “we know it’s rough going,” but he says “we must keep up this national effort for a while longer.”





He adds that the UK is at a “delicate stage” in its fight against Covid-19.

“Now is not the moment to give coronavirus a second chance.”

The government announcement comes at the same day that UK hospital deaths rise by 861 taken the UK to a total of 13,729 lives lost to Covid-19.