Benidorm already preparing for the Costa Blanca’s return to normality when lockdown ends

LIKE everybody during lockdown, Benidorm Town Hall is doing jobs that would otherwise be complicated.

Now that the ban on all non-urgent work has been lifted, Calle Sol can be repaved while pedestrians are absent.

Deteriorated by lorries delivering to the Edificio Abril market and adjoining Calle Gambo, the central street badly needed repairs, explained Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez.

“We are prioritising work in busy areas so they are ready once the State of Alarm is lifted and the town returns to normal,” he said.

“We are also working where Ruzafa meets Herrerias and Emilio Ortuño, which probably has more pedestrian traffic than anywhere else in Benidorm,” the mayor added.

“We concentrated on the pavements in early March but now we are asphalting the road and installing embedded traffic lights.”

Perez explained that the town hall is installing eight of these units, which are synchronised with existing vertical traffic lights, to alert pedestrians who, amongst other things, are distracted by the mobile phones.



