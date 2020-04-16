Beach Holidays To Spain’s Benidorm Costa Blanca Set To Change Drastically

Benidorm’s Beach Holidays Set To Change Drastically For Holiday Makers As Being Packed In Like Sardines Will Be Banned

As non essential workers are back to work cleaning up Benidorm’s golden sand beaches after a strict lockdown period that saw debris come to the sands from both the sea and the recent stormy weather, beach life in Benidorm for locals and holiday makers will not be the same for a very long time when eventually trippers can return and residents are allowed back to Benidorm’s beaches.

When the government eventually release the the lockdown regulations to try and return to normal one of the major law enforcements to ensure safety and not start another virus spread will be strict social distancing and this will not exclude the beaches in Benidorm.

Each person on the beach will have to be 6 feet from one another and all sun beds too will have to 6 foot apart whether family member or not, the same goes for couples lying on the sand or entering the sea.

The town hall are apparently preparing special patrol groups who will police and monitor the situation to ensure the regulations are abided.

Benidorm resident Tim Williams who runs a bar on the sea front thinks it’s a good idea considering the situation ” If it gets the beaches open and trade ringing then it can only be applauded, what ever it takes to get things moving, it will be strange to see but so be it”

Regular Benidorm holiday maker Curtis Lemming threw in his thoughts ” Hey if that’s what’s going to be the rule I can deal with that, I’m just desperate to get back to beach life, Benidorm has fantastic beaches some if not the best in Spain, will be a bit strange being separated from the kids and wife but we are a beach family and we will obey the regulations”

Alan Tucker thought it was a blessing ” My Mrs is constantly on my back when it comes to the beach, she’s a nightmare, pass me this, pass me that, rub this in, go and get that, well thats sorted this year! I’m going to get some peace at long last” he laughed.





Mick Storey though can’t see it happening, ” Beach patrols or not, just can’t see them pulling this off, will be too many people and I can’t see families obeying the law either, what they should do is make beach sunbathers wear a mask, although they will look funny after a sun bathing session with white patches on their faces” he giggled.

“Whilst the proof will be in the pudding if it works” expressed Robert Ash from Newton Abbot”it should be taken seriously by all, we will be supporting it and if people don’t obey the patrol parties should fine heavily to make people think!”