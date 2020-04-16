Bathers surprised taking a dip in violation of lockdown in Spain holiday island Mallorca

THREE bathers taking a dip in the Med in Mallorca face sanctions for violating the lockdown.

A Guardia Civil GEAS Sub-aquatic Activities Special Group patrol surprised one young man clad in a wetsuit, flippers and goggles swimming off a beach in Sa Caleta in Calvia.

It was a Guardia officer who was walking home after coming off duty who noticed a middle-aged couple having a sneaky night-time skinny-dip at Puerto de Pollensa beach.

Moments later a Guardia patrol and Pollensa Local Police showed up and told the swimmers to get out the water and get dressed. The skinny-dippers were unable to convince the officers they had not realised they were breaking the state of alarm restrictions.