Barcelona Star Busquets Not Hopeful on Quick La Liga Return in Spain

BARCELONA’S midfield star Sergio Busquets has said that he’s not hopeful of Spain’s La Liga campaign for 2019-20 being finished soon, if at all.

Despite some lockdown restrictions being lifted this week, football is not top of the government’s priority list, with the Sports Minister phoning Real Sociedad to tell them to scrap plans to resume training.

La Liga has been on hold since early March to stop the spread of coronavirus, and though the league president, Javier Tebas, has floated the idea of action returning as soon as the end of May, Busquets is not so convinced.

He even feels that the suspended season might not be concluded.

“I think it’ll be difficult to resume,” he said in a radio interview.

“I don’t think it can be done. I wanted to see how the pandemic evolved and now it seems we’ve reached the peak. I’m waiting for good news.

“I think it will be difficult to resume because of travel and getting everyone together. That will be the problem,” the player added.





Busquets went on to offer an insight into how he is coping with the enforced break in the campaign, before letting listeners in on how he has kept fit during the lockdown.

“This situation is difficult and above all the uncertainty that it is generating. But I can spend more time with my children.

“I am not touching the ball very much, but we have a weekly pattern of exercises that our trainers have designed for us and that we do every day.”