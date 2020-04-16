Barcelona Mayor calls for an end on strict coronavirus lockdown measures for children in Spain

Barcelona’s mayor has called for an end to strict coronavirus lockdown measures in Spain which stop children from going out for any reason.

ADA COLAU, who is a mother of children aged three and nine, wrote on Facebook “These children need to get out.

“Wait no more: Free our children!”

-- Advertisement --

Spain appears to be the only country in Europe where children cannot leave home at all.

President Pedro Sánchez announced the nationwide lockdown on March 14. It has since been extended until at least April 26 – though people in construction, manufacturing and some service jobs were allowed to return to work this week.

Rules for children differ widely from country to country, with schools and kindergartens already reopening in Denmark on Wednesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, worldwide cases of the virus have risen to more than two million.

While the spread of infections appears to be easing in much of Europe, the continent has recorded hundreds of thousands of infections – with Spain alone accounting for 19,130 deaths and almost 183,000 cases. A further 551 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.





One of the main centres of the Spanish outbreak has been in the Catalonia region of which Barcelona is the capital.

Hans Kluge, World Health Organisation’s Europe director, said on Thursday while there were “optimistic signs” in Europe, the next few weeks would be “critical.”

The left-wing mayor, the first woman to hold the position in Barcelona , made her plea in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Week after week, they fight each other more every day, they have fits of sadness, anger,” she wrote, saying that like many other parents she worried about the “psychological and emotional health” of her children.

“If adults can go out to walk the dog… why must our children keep waiting?”

Ms Colau argues that children should be allowed out in their local area, as in other countries, “in accordance with health experts’ advice.”

“We are tired of being told that we are soldiers and this is a war, instead of talking about how to take care of our lives and each other.”

The decision to keep children inside is becoming increasingly controversial in Spain.

Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias has come under fire after he said he was “very lucky” his three children have a garden, adding he was “aware that millions of families had children in their apartments of 40, 50 or 60m.”

Conservative politician Mario Gracés Sanagustín tweeted it was “not lucky” he had a garden but in fact part of his “social shield.”

Save the Children’s Spanish branch is calling for children to be allowed outside near their homes for an hour each day. Andrés Conde told AFP news agency that they were “one of the most vulnerable populations during this prolonged confinement.”

The Spanish Obesity Society (SEEDO) estimates that children will gain on average about 5 per cent of their body weight in lockdown due to lack of exercise and the risk of unhealthy eating.