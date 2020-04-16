Barcelona Coach says Footballers Quarantine for La Liga Matches in Spain is Unworkable

BARCELONA coach Quique Setien says that an idea which would see footballers quarantined ahead of every La Liga match in Spain is unworkable.

Setien says the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s proposals to finish off the season just don’t make sense.

All football in Spain has stopped since early March to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

La Liga president Javier Tebas suggested last week that the league could be back up and running by May 29 at the earliest.

According to a leaked RFEF proposal, players and coaching staff would be quarantined in a hotel or in their club’s training ground to prevent an outbreak, with regular tests to be carried out ahead of games.

However, Barcelona coach Setien, whose side lead Real Madrid by two points at the top of the Primera division, is pessimistic about the apparent plans to complete the season.

“Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again, but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems,” Setien told radio station RAC1.





“I have read the details and the reality is I don’t know if it can be carried out as it is written. I think it’s unworkable. I think it’s very difficult logistically.”

RFEF officials met today (April 16) with a suggestion that the current top four sides – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad – will be awarded Champions League places for next season if La Liga cannot finish the current campaign