Australian Mayor says “I made a mistake” after being snapped sipping beer in the street hours after plea for pubic to stay indoors during Covid-19 pandemic

A MAYOR in Australia says “I made a mistake” after being fined for drinking beer in the street hours after pleading for people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Herbert was pictured sipping from a beer can outside a hotel in Victoria, shortly after sharing a video to the Warrnambool City Council Facebook page pleading for residents to take the Covid-19 threat seriously.

“The success of our actions in social distancing, washing of hands and also isolating at home has actually been working well… It isn’t the time now to take our foot off the accelerator. We need to step it up and continue to be very very vigilant,” he said.

A message to the community from Warrnambool Mayor Cr Tony Herbert.

Councillor Herbert has since apologised over the error of judgement which resulted in him being fined €1,520 by Victoria police.





“I made mistakes on the night of April 7 and I wish to apologise for them,” Councillor Herbert said in a statement.

“I had believed my actions to engage with business owners as part of my mayoral role, was within the bounds of the law. I am genuinely sorry for my actions.”

Despite criticisms of his blunder, the councillor said he has been encouraged by support from within the council and local community to continue in the leadership role.

“Serving Warrnambool as mayor is an enormous privilege and it is a role to which I am totally dedicated,” Councillor Herbert said.