“As long as people keep giving, I’ll keep walking’ WWII hero Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises over £10 MILLION for the NHS

A 99-year-old army veteran who has raised more than £10m to help the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 has vowed to keep going even though he has smashed his original £1,000 target.

Tom Moore aimed to complete 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden by Thursday, walking with the aid of a frame.

However he has now said he will not stop and hopes to do another 100.

NHS Charities Together, which will benefit from the funds, said it was “truly inspired and humbled”.

Nearly 500,000 people from around the world have donated money to his fundraising page since it was set up last week.

Mr Moore began raising funds to thank the “magnificent” NHS staff who helped him with treatment for cancer and a broken hip.

He hoped to walk 100 laps of the 25-metre (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, in 10-lap chunks, before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.



