Anti-corruption Squad investigates the company that sold €20 million worth of masks to the Spanish government

THE supplier of Abalos masks to the Spanish government is a partner in Angola of a company prosecuted for corruption.

The National Court, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the UCO have been investigating the company hired by the government to make large purchases of medical equipment in China for a long time.

The company Soluciones de Gestión y Apoyo a Empresas SL, to which the government chaired by Pedro Sánchez awarded a contract to buy €20 million in masks to combat the coronavirus, appears in a report by the Guardia Civil on corruption in Angola prepared last June.

The company has just five workers and shows it was operating in the red before it stopped reporting any activity since 2017, the bulk of its activity in Africa.

The investigation is ongoing…