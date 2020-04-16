Anti-body testing already underway in Benidorm and will give a true picture of the spread of coronavirus in the Costa Blanca resort

POLICE and employees in essential services have had rapid tests to detect for antibodies indicating Covid-19 immunity.

“Patti Recovery” is a joint project by Benidorm Town Hall, the IMED Levante private hospital and the Visit Benidorm tourist board, mayor Toni Perez announced.

This will serve to verify the real situation of the local population regarding coronavirus, explained Perez.

“Our findings will be passed on to the Public Health authorities,” the mayor added.

IMED Levante provided 500 rapid tests for the initial phase involving police officers and the Proteccion Civil members who attend to the homeless shelter at the Raul Mesa sports centre.

The second phase of testing will extend to Collective Help Network (RAC) volunteers and municipal employees providing essential on-site services.

Finally, the remainder of municipal personnel will be tested, together with firms catalogued as essential services, municipal concessionaries and businesses and activities authorised to operate during the state of emergency.





Eventually the town hall will provide mass testing of the elderly, those at risk of exclusion and the unemployed “if this has not been carried out by the competent body, the State,” Perez said.