Alfaz celebrates its 184th anniversary in a year with a difference

APRIL 16 was the 184th anniversary of Alfaz’s independence from the Polop.

Its full name of Alfaz de Polop was changed to Alfaz del Pi and the town no longer belonged to the Barony of Polop, which had controlled the Marina Baja since mediaeval times.

Alfaz Town Hall usually organises events celebrating “our roots, our culture and our heritage,” Arques wrote in an open letter to residents.

“Circumstances are different this year. An unexpected health crisis has changed the world and our municipality. We are facing an invisible and unknown enemy but we aren’t giving in,” the mayor declared.

“On this special day I want before anything else to convey my personal regards, and those of all the municipal corporation and town hall staff,” he said.

Arques also passed on the corporation’s sincere regards to the families living through these difficult times, those with loved ones who were ill or whose lives had been taken by the coronavirus.

“All town hall departments are here to make the situation easier to bear and respond to your problems,” the mayor said.





“Alfaz is a committed municipal,” Arques promised.