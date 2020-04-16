A message of gratitude from Age Concern Estepona y Manilva to those on the Costa del Sol in Spain

AGE CONCERN Estepona y Manilva would like to thank all those working hard to help their Welfare Officer, Marie-Andrée Gleeson and her team deliver meals and food, three to four times a week, to nearly 100 people in need in the Estepona and Manilva Community.

The Charitable Society of St George and Collective Calling are working with Age Concern Estepona y Manilva to ensure that nobody in need is forgotten. Marie-Andrée is also liaising with Social Services and Protection Civil.

The group would also like to thank: Victoria, who is making dozens of much needed face masks; Fate Foods for their three times a week donations of food and for containers given to distribute the food in; Willem Van Beek, the Dutch Butcher Guillermo, in La Heredia who is donating 100 portions of pasta with beef a week until the crisis is over; all those home cooks who are making cakes and meals to be distributed; Indian Spice Restaurant Benahavis for donating food containers; Liam the Butcher in Benavista for giving ACEyM a discount on purchases. Michele Yanez is organising food preparation and delivery (with the help of Andrew Sprake) to Marie-Andrée for distribution.

Even though the charity shop remains closed, you can call Age Concern’s Advice Line, 650 163 928, or you can email Marie at ageconcernestepona@gmail.com.

To find out what they are up to, visit the Facebook page: Age Concern Estepona and Manilva.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help ACEyM working with those in need in the Estepona and Manilva areas, please contact treasurer, Andrew Sprake by phone on 644 921 511 or by email at sprake14@gmail.com.





