106-year-old Great-Grandmother from Birmingham survives two World Wars AND the Coronavirus

A great-grandmother believed to be UK’s oldest patient to recover from COVID-19 left West Birmingham NHS Trust to applause, the 106-year-old was the hospital’s oldest patient to overcome the illness.

Connie Titchen, who has lived through 25 prime ministers, four monarchs and survived both world wars, was admitted to Birmingham’s City Hospital in mid-March. She had suspected pneumonia but went on to contract the deadly bug, which she spent three weeks bravely battling.

On leaving Birmingham City Hospital, she said: “I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus. I can’t wait to see my family.” Ms. Titchen’s granddaughter Alex Jones said the grandmother-of-five and great-grandmother-of-eight has led a “really active life” and had loved to dance, cycle and play golf.

-- Advertisement --