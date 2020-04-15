Zoo in Germany Faces Feeding Animals To One Another Amid Financial Trouble

A zoo in Germany is considering feeding some animals to others in order to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Verena Kaspari, Director from Neumunster Zoo, has pleaded for donations as they were not able to open for Easter. She told German newspaper Die Welt: ‘We’ve listed the animals we’ll have to slaughter first.’

She expressed that the measure would be the last resort, but it would keep some animals alive during their current financial issues.

She said: ‘If it comes to it, I’ll have to euthanise animals rather than let them starve. At the worst, we would have to feed some of the animals to others.’

Costs at the zoo are high as the animals require fresh food daily, particularly the seals and penguins who consume large amounts of fish.

It has also been suggested that the animals within closed zoo’s are experiencing emotional issues -due to the lack of human interaction.

Berlin Zoo’s Philine Hachmeister said that apes love watching people while seals and parrots were finding life pretty boring without humans to look at.



