WE NEED YOU! Euro Weekly News to join forces with kind-hearted Marbella sisters in a show of fundraising solidarity on the Costa del Sol

KARA JAYE CARADAS and her twin sister Charley from The Boardwalk in Marbella are working tirelessly to deliver food packages to the elderly and less fortunate up and down the Costa del Sol under the banner of #ALLFORONEANDONEFORALL.

Their third sister Penny Quinlan, who owns The Harbour, also helps by donating and delivering food for health care workers and Age Concern members on the coast as part of the project #STRONGERTOGETHER with Nicola McGeorge and Andy Clark of Society Magazine Marbella. Spurred on by their magnificent work Euro Weekly News have decided to join forces with them in a show of strength and solidarity to appeal to you, the community, to ask what you can do for those in need in this time of struggle and isolation.

Do you have a neighbour you feel may benefit from a food package but they may be too proud to ask? Are you or your family struggling and could also benefit from a hot meal? You need not be embarrassed to ask for help, if anything positive has come out of this horrible virus it is that it has brought us all closer together, it has taught us to look out for our fellow man.

Should you need help in this way please do not hesitate to contact us here at Euro Weekly News on (0034) 600 583 552 or by e-mail at alison@euroweeklynews.com where we will contact Kara on your behalf to arrange a delivery.

Also, after four weeks in isolation, you may be running out of things to do or wondering how to keep the kids entertained. How about using the time to help the charity by launching your own fundraising event from home? You could hold a sponsored marathon in your living room where you cover the distance by running on the spot? Or maybe the children could help make cupcakes to add to the donated food packages?

Laura Oldfield for Kids Party Spain held a kids lockdown party which included magicians and princesses. Tibu nightclub along with TV’s Lina, Mummy Marbella is also raising money through their own lockdown party with DJ Lee Gardner and many other big-name DJs, and home drink deliveries from Import Montes.

You may choose to be like our very own EWN Viking who is choosing to have his hair shaved off by Max Moya @HarrisonsBarbershop in the hope of raising €1,000 for the charity.





Whatever you can do, do it today and remember to stay safe.

Should you wish to make donations you can also go directly to Go Fund Me link: www.gofundme.com

‘Help Our Communities Children’