WATCH: Wild Horses Hit The Slopes in Sierra Nevada as Spain Remains In Lockdown

Caballos salvajes toman las pistas de Sierra Nevada durante el confinamiento Espectaculares imágenes de unos caballos salvajes tomando las pistas de Sierra Nevada. Una muestra más de cómo la naturaleza se está abriendo paso con fuerza gracias al confinamiento de los humanos por la pandemia del coronavirus. 📹 Cedido por Regina Jimenez Caballero Posted by La Vanguardia on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

This beautiful video taken on the slopes of Sierra Nevada in Granada, Spain, once again shows how nature and the animal kingdom begin to retake the land that humans no longer use.

The author of the video, Regina Jimenez Caballero, is emotional at the beautiful sight of these wild animals running free across the typically busy slopes of Sierra Nevada.