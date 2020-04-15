WATCH: Centenarian great-grandmother believed to be UK’s oldest patient to beat coronavirus leaves hospital

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
AMAZING! Medics gave 106-year old Connie Titchen a clean bill of health this week CREDIT: Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust Facebook @SWBHNHS

A 106-YEAR-OLD great-grandmother believed to be the oldest person in the UK to beat the coronavirus has left hospital.

-- Advertisement --

Connie Titchen from Birmingham got a clean bill of health from medics this week after she was admitted with suspected pneumonia last month and tested positive for Covid-19 soon after.

“I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus. I can’t wait to see my family”, she said as she left Birmingham City Hospital after her nearly three-week battle against the virus.

Sister Kelly Smith who looked after Kelly described the centenarian as “amazing.

“It’s been fantastic to see Connie recover.” she said.




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here