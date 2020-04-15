US President Trump Hit by ‘Dangerous’ Bill Gates Covid-19 WHO Funding Attack

THE billionaire founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has slammed US President Donald Trump for his withdrawal of hundreds of millions of dollars from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Trump made the announcement last night that he was pulling $400 million in funding, as he repeated previous accusations that the WHO has mismanaged the spread of the coronavirus, especially in its dealings with China, where the pandemic started.

Gates, whose ‘Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’ is the second-largest financial supporter of the WHO, tweeted:

“Halting funding for the WHO during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds.”

President Trump said that the grant would be looked at again in two to three months.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also insisted it was not the time for the WHO to operate with fewer resources.

In a statement, he said: “Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.”





Trump said that the WHO failed to do their job in assessing the outbreak when it first emerged in Wuhan, and that they were not tough enough in challenging “China’s lack of transparency” over the virus.